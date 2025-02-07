'Glimmers' of hope in the times of triggers

Nasty honking in traffic, the scent of perfume, a jarring musical note, an unpleasant film scene, or even an offhand comment — sometimes, the smallest things can stir something deep within us.

A fleeting moment can awaken memories of past wounds, the fear of being misjudged, or the weight of an unresolved experience. Or just plain anger and disgust.

In the midst of everyday chaos, it’s common to hear about people getting triggered. Triggers bring with them an uneasy sensation that runs from the heart to the head, to one’s nervous system.

This can manifest as cold feet, an increased heart rate, elevated blood pressure, and emotions such as anger, fear, anxiety, and stress.

“Experiencing triggers, or even just mentioning the word, has become quite common these days. Enquiries about triggers are a daily occurrence,” says Gadha Puthenpurakkal, a consultant psychologist at Wellness Whisperer.