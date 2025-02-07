Kerala allocates Rs 750 cr for Wayanad rehabilitation, well below the estimated Rs 2200 cr package

While the state is shouldering the burden of this recovery, Balagopal expressed disappointment over the Union government’s indifference to the calamity. Despite the scale of the disaster, the recent Union Budget for 2025-26 did not offer any assistance for the Wayanad tragedy, unlike the central government’s previous responses to disasters in other states.

Addressing the issue, Balagopal emphasised that the Rs 750 crore allocated in the state budget would be supplemented through contributions from various sources, including the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF), the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), central grants, corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, and public and private donations. The government has also assured that any additional funds required will be provided in due course.

In response to the growing concerns about Kerala’s vulnerability to climate change, the Finance Minister outlined plans for more sustainable development practices, with a focus on scientific spatial planning. The state government aims to curb the harmful effects of rapid, unplanned urbanisation, which has been exacerbating environmental risks, including landslides and flooding.