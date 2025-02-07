Kerala Budget: State has overcome fiscal strain, economy ready for 'take-off,' says Finance Minister

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala has tided over the most difficult phase of fiscal strain, and its economy is poised for a 'take-off' in the coming years, Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal has said while presenting the Kerala Budget for the 2025-26 fiscal in the State Legislative Assembly on Friday.

The Finance Minister began his budget with announcements for government employees and pensioners.

Balagopal said that service pension arrears will be distributed in February. Two instalments of pay revision for government employees will be disbursed during this fiscal, and the two-year lock-in period for Dearness Allowance (DA) arrears will be removed, he added.