Vaikom to be Kerala’s first fully solar ferry terminal

KOCHI: The Vaikom terminal will soon become the first fully solar-powered ferry terminal in the state, thanks to the Kerala State Water Transport Department (SWTD)’s ambitious project to convert half of its fleet into solar-powered vessels.

“Vaikom will be made a zero-energy terminal this year itself. For this, all vessels there will be converted into solar ferries while panels will be installed at the new terminal building to be constructed at a cost of Rs 50 lakh. Thus, the terminal can generate its own energy and consumes no net energy. The boats too will soon run fully on solar power, cutting off costs and adding to the green energy movement,” said a senior SWTD official.

The Vaikom terminal already boasts Aditya, India’s first solar-powered passenger ferry which was launched back on January 12, 2017. The vessel, which can perform journeys for 5 to 6 hours on normal sunny days, has been a huge success. A total of 78 solar panels have been fixed on the roof of the boat.

Currently, three steel boats and one wooden boat are conducting service in the 2.5 km Vaikom-Tavanakadavu section, besides Aditya.

“We will replace all steel boats there with 75-passenger capacity solar-powered vessels in another three to four months. The construction of a new station master-cum-office building using the local MLA fund will also start soon after an initial delay due to CRZ clearance work. Provisions will be made to fit maximum solar panels atop the building so as to make the terminal a zero-energy one,” the official added.