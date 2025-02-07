Vaikom to be Kerala’s first fully solar ferry terminal

KOCHI: The Vaikom terminal will soon become the first fully solar-powered ferry terminal in the state, thanks to the Kerala State Water Transport Department (SWTD)’s ambitious project to convert half of its fleet into solar-powered vessels.
“Vaikom will be made a zero-energy terminal this year itself. For this, all vessels there will be converted into solar ferries while panels will be installed at the new terminal building to be constructed at a cost of Rs 50 lakh. Thus, the terminal can generate its own energy and consumes no net energy. The boats too will soon run fully on solar power, cutting off costs and adding to the green energy movement,” said a senior SWTD official.
The Vaikom terminal already boasts Aditya, India’s first solar-powered passenger ferry which was launched back on January 12, 2017. The vessel, which can perform journeys for 5 to 6 hours on normal sunny days, has been a huge success. A total of 78 solar panels have been fixed on the roof of the boat.
Currently, three steel boats and one wooden boat are conducting service in the 2.5 km Vaikom-Tavanakadavu section, besides Aditya.
“We will replace all steel boats there with 75-passenger capacity solar-powered vessels in another three to four months. The construction of a new station master-cum-office building using the local MLA fund will also start soon after an initial delay due to CRZ clearance work. Provisions will be made to fit maximum solar panels atop the building so as to make the terminal a zero-energy one,” the official added.
Infact, the work to set up the solar panels has started on the existing building. But it was then that a sum of Rs 50 lakh was allotted from the local MLA fund to set up a new station building. “The old building will be demolished and the construction of the new will begin soon,” he said.
As many as 22 solar boats are under various stages of construction as part of the initiative to convert half of the fleet into solar vessels by the end of this year. All existing steel and wooden boats will be replaced with solar boats in a phased manner.
“Out of the 22, two 30-passenger capacity boats will be rolled out by March end. Also, the construction of 14 other vessels have entered the final leg (70% completed) and will be rolled out this year itself. While the small 30-passenger capacity boats will be deployed in Alappuzha, the three 75-passenger capacity solar ferries will be deployed at Vaikom by June,” the official said.
The SWTD currently has a fleet size of 71 boats, including two solar ferries -- Aditya and the 100-passenger capacity tourism cruise vessel ‘Indra’.