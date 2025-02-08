A quarry quagmire in Kerala capital
Residents of Manickal panchayat, located just 20km from the state capital, are grappling with severe water shortage and groundwater depletion. Even before the onset of summer, the people here have been forced to depend on tankers for drinking water.
The reason, they allege, is unregulated quarrying.
Notably, the region was once infamous for quarrying. It was halted 18 years ago following protest and a suicide. However, in 2022, quarrying resumed in the region. Between 2022 and 2024, the government granted permission for two quarries allegedly against the rules.
About eight months ago, the operations of a private quarry here were halted following a High Court intervention after a local resident, Rajan P, highlighted in a petition that the wells in the region were drying up.
“Most of the wells in this region have dried up. Even the borewells don’t have water,” Rajan tells TNIE.
“There are three quarries in this region, which has witnessed several protests in the past. Eighteen years ago, following protests, the Attingal court had stalled all quarrying activities. However, a few years ago, the authorities gave permission to resume the quarries. We moved to the High Court as the government departments were neglecting our concerns.”
Another local resident, Sajin Lal, alleges that a private quarry owner landfilled a wetland and a brook recently to lay a road to his site.
“We have taken up the matter with the panchayat authorities, and have also filed a complaint demanding a study on groundwater depletion,” he adds.
“The quarry is just 200m away from my house when the actual distance, as per norms, should be 500m.”
Though the Manickal panchayat had officially requested the state groundwater department to carry out a study in the region, officials concerned are yet to submit a final report.
Manickal panchayat president K Jayan concurs with the residents who have raised complaints. “It’s been several months since we gave a letter to the groundwater department to conduct a study,” he says.
“The initial report they gave was dissatisfactory. We have requested them to do a proper study specifically on the reasons for water shortage and the impact of quarrying.”
At least three wards here are reeling under severe water shortage, Jayan adds. “The situation worsens during summer. We supply water through tankers,” he says.
Jayan terms the quarrying activities “unscientific”. The excavations, he stresses, could leave lasting scars on the environment.
“We are not against quarrying per se, but the government should allot appropriate locations for such activity,” says Jayan, noting that there are two densely populated colonies – Vaanam and Karikkakom – adjacent to a quarry site.
“Moreover, this is an ecologically fragile region. Such exploitation of resources will only lead to suffering for the local people.”
Breaking rules
R Bhargavan, another resident living close to a quarry, alleges that the government has allowed two quarries to operate in tandem without giving any consideration to the local people.
“First, the government allowed Adani Port to operate one of the quarries. Later, another private party was given permission,” he says. “We want the court or the government to intervene and stop these activities for good.”
Responding to a query from TNIE, an expert with the State Level Environment Impact Assessment explains that if there are multiple quarry sites within a 500m radius, permission should be granted only after vetting specific conditions depending on the geography of the area.
“If there are complaints, the authorities should check the environment compliance by the operator,” the expert adds.
“If there is more than five hectares of quarrying within a 500m radius, it is mandatory to conduct an environmental impact study and hold a public hearing. Even if it’s under five hectares, there should be an environmental management plan in place.”
Panchayat officials and residents allege that no such study or hearing was carried out in the region.
Quarry operators respond
An official of Adani Port says the quarry under it is “inactive” right now. “The quarry was operational only for a brief period after the pandemic. Now it’s not operational. Quarrying was done legally with the requisite permissions of the government and various agencies concerned,” the official adds.
Another private quarry operator, Babu Pillai, terms the allegations baseless. “We are not doing anything illegal. We have all the necessary clearances,” he says.
“The court is almost convinced. We are expecting a positive verdict. The resistance is politically motivated.”
Another quarry owner, Nidhish Babu, maintains the same argument of having requisite permissions. “The same panchayat took efforts to grant permission for the quarrying by Adani Port,” he says.
“Now they have moved the court against us. This shows their double standard. Ours is a legal operation, and we have paid huge sums as taxes and royalties to the government.