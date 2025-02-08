A quarry quagmire in Kerala capital

“Most of the wells in this region have dried up. Even the borewells don’t have water,” Rajan tells TNIE.

“There are three quarries in this region, which has witnessed several protests in the past. Eighteen years ago, following protests, the Attingal court had stalled all quarrying activities. However, a few years ago, the authorities gave permission to resume the quarries. We moved to the High Court as the government departments were neglecting our concerns.”

Another local resident, Sajin Lal, alleges that a private quarry owner landfilled a wetland and a brook recently to lay a road to his site.

“We have taken up the matter with the panchayat authorities, and have also filed a complaint demanding a study on groundwater depletion,” he adds.

“The quarry is just 200m away from my house when the actual distance, as per norms, should be 500m.”

Though the Manickal panchayat had officially requested the state groundwater department to carry out a study in the region, officials concerned are yet to submit a final report.

Manickal panchayat president K Jayan concurs with the residents who have raised complaints. “It’s been several months since we gave a letter to the groundwater department to conduct a study,” he says.

“The initial report they gave was dissatisfactory. We have requested them to do a proper study specifically on the reasons for water shortage and the impact of quarrying.”

At least three wards here are reeling under severe water shortage, Jayan adds. “The situation worsens during summer. We supply water through tankers,” he says.