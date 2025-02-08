Central Archives: once a military barrack, now treasure trove of Kerala history

The Central Archives, standing solemnly in Kottakkakam within the historic East Fort of Thiruvananthapuram, is more than just a repository of documents — it is a living chronicle of Kerala’s past. The building, constructed in the style of an ancient Roman courtyard house, has a rich and layered history.

“The fort is believed to have housed the Nair brigades, and the Fort Hospital was established to treat the Nair sepoys stationed there. This suggests it once served as their barracks,” says historian M G Sasibhooshan.

“The brigade eventually succumbed to the British policy of the subsidiary alliance, leading to its disbandment, with the final blow coming during the tenure of Velu Thampi Dalawa. With the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple and palaces like Kuthiramalika and Krishnavilasom requiring protection, the permanent deployment of a small army within the fort (Kottakkakom) was a strategic necessity.”

For a brief period in history, the fort also functioned as a prison, adds the historian.