Central govt doing everything to weaken Constitution, democracy in India: Priyanka Gandhi

WAYANAD: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday claimed that the country was going through a period where the government at the Centre was doing everything "to weaken the Constitution and democracy in India".

Priyanka, the Wayanad MP, was speaking at a booth level leaders meeting at the Mananthavady assembly constituency here where she said that till date victims of the landslides that hit the high range district are facing housing troubles and have not received adequate compensation.

The Congress leader said that the central government "atleast" declared the Wayanad landslides as "a disaster of severe nature due to our efforts in the Lok Sabha" and expressed hope that as a result more funds will be received for the rehabilitation of the victims.

She also referred to the various instances of loss of lives due to wild animal attacks in the district and said that the human-animal conflict was also leading to loss of livelihoods.

Priayanka said the last time she was here in Wayanad, the district administration said that it needed more funds to mitigate the human-animal conflicts and to ensure safety of the people.

"I said I will work with them and that together we will try to find as much funding as we can to help them to do the work they need to do and also find new types of solutions for the problem," she said.