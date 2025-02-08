Janapada coins, Che notes, Theyyam headgear… this expo in Kochi is a history buff’s paradise

An amazing collection — ranging from old newspapers, coins, and currencies from around the world to vintage books, musical instruments, and electronic equipment — makes the Cochin Heritage Expo at Rotary Bal Bhavan in Panampilly Nagar a warm little paradise for history enthusiasts.
The three-day expo, which was inaugurated on Friday by Cochin Royal Family Foundation president Ramabhadran Thampuran, features an array of fascinating artefacts, including 6th-century CE Janapada coins, precious stones, weapons, Mexican currencies, Iranian coins, British bells, medals, Mughal plates, Theyyam headgear, antique coffee filters, Travancore badges, gramophones, valve radios, and vintage television sets.
Organised by Numis Heritage, the exhibition has provided collectors from across the country with a platform to display their treasured collections. For Shakti R from Tamil Nadu, the expo is an opportunity to continue his father’s legacy.
“My father used to collect stamps and coins from a young age. When I grew up, I felt I should continue his legacy,” he says. “We have a collection of old Indian and foreign coins and currency.”
Palluruthy resident Joseph Sarob Dcoutho, who is a Che Guevara fan, proudly presents a rare collection of currencies issued and signed by the iconic revolutionary who once served as president of the Cuban National Bank. “It is difficult to get Cuban notes,” he says. “I collected six currency notes with Che’s signature during my travels.”
Shameer P Shihab, one of the event organisers, shares a similar passion. “From school time, coin and stamp collection was my hobby. Later, as I met people with similar interests, we felt we needed a platform to exhibit our collections,” he says.
“As many as 10 collectors from across the country are exhibiting their coins, currency, stamps, newspapers, and other materials at the expo.”
The event also features seminars aimed at educating visitors about history and heritage. “We seek to create awareness among the public, especially children, on the importance of preserving history,” says Shameer.
The expo, open for free to the public, concludes on Sunday.