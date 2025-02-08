Janapada coins, Che notes, Theyyam headgear… this expo in Kochi is a history buff’s paradise

An amazing collection — ranging from old newspapers, coins, and currencies from around the world to vintage books, musical instruments, and electronic equipment — makes the Cochin Heritage Expo at Rotary Bal Bhavan in Panampilly Nagar a warm little paradise for history enthusiasts.

The three-day expo, which was inaugurated on Friday by Cochin Royal Family Foundation president Ramabhadran Thampuran, features an array of fascinating artefacts, including 6th-century CE Janapada coins, precious stones, weapons, Mexican currencies, Iranian coins, British bells, medals, Mughal plates, Theyyam headgear, antique coffee filters, Travancore badges, gramophones, valve radios, and vintage television sets.

Organised by Numis Heritage, the exhibition has provided collectors from across the country with a platform to display their treasured collections. For Shakti R from Tamil Nadu, the expo is an opportunity to continue his father’s legacy.

“My father used to collect stamps and coins from a young age. When I grew up, I felt I should continue his legacy,” he says. “We have a collection of old Indian and foreign coins and currency.”