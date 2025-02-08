Kerala aims to source 50 per cent energy from renewables by 2030: Minister

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is setting an ambitious target to source 50% of its electricity requirements from renewable energy by 2030, aiming to serve as a model for the nation, according to Minister for Electricity K Krishnankutty. Speaking at the inaugural address of the second International Energy Festival of Kerala, held at the Thycaud Police Grounds, the minister emphasised the state’s long-term vision to achieve 100% renewable energy-powered status by 2040 and net carbon neutrality by 2050.

“The state aims to enhance the use of renewable energy sources and achieve self-sufficiency in power generation. We are committed to energy security, sustainable development, and self-sufficiency,” the minister said. He added that Kerala’s energy policies are designed to ensure the benefits of energy development reach marginalised communities, including those in remote tribal settlements.

Organised by the Energy Management Centre under the Kerala Government’s Energy Department, the festival showcases innovative energy efficiency models and focuses on this year’s theme, “Towards a Carbon-Free Kerala.”

Currently, Kerala generates only 30% of its electricity domestically, with most imported power coming from fossil fuel sources. However, the state has made significant progress under the current government, increasing its electricity production capacity by 1,359.55 MW, including 148.55 MW from hydroelectric projects and the rest from solar initiatives. By 2027, the state aims to add 3,000 MW through solar and wind energy projects and 1,500 MW from hydroelectric projects. The minister distributed the State Energy Conservation Awards and launched the award booklet during the event.

Presiding over the event, Additional Chief Secretary of the Energy Department K R Jyothilal lauded the initiatives. Energy Management Centre Director R Harikumar, State Chief Electrical Inspector G Vinod and Energy Management Centre Registrar Subhash Babu BV, were present. The festival includes technical sessions, panel discussions, training programmes, the Kerala Students Energy Congress, and public exhibitions.

Long-term vision