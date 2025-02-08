Kerala budget: A grave but hidden financial crisis

The long-winded budget speech of Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal came as a surprise given his earlier performances. While it might be music to many people listening to a long list of projects and schemes, what I find disappointing is the overall decline in financial discipline and efficiency that gets further reinforced if one considers what he did not say. For example, he was jubilant about the increase in the state’s own revenue (tax and non-tax) that works out to 9.8 percent since last year and presented it as an achievement. That is not a measure of tax collection efficiency because one should also consider the tax base i.e. the state’s income referred to as GSDP that grew by 11.3 percent. This resulted in a reduction of tax to state income ratio to 7.8 compared to the last year’s 7.9. That is to say, he collected Rs 7.8 for every hundred rupee of state income this year, while it was marginally higher last year. But this decline would appear as a bigger one if you compare the tax to state income ratio of 8.5 in 2022-23. In fact, a longer period analysis would show that it was a steep decline from around12 percent in the late 1970s to 9 to 9.5 till 2017-18 and between 8 to 9 since then. What this shows is a progressive decline in tax collection efficiency that is witnessing another low-level equilibrium of between 7 to 8 percent. If the finance minister had been able to maintain his own previous record of 8.5 rupee of revenue collection for every 100 rupee of income he would have got an additional revenue of close to Rs.9000 crores.

But the real tax to state income ratio is quite lower than what is given in the budget papers because it does not include remittance income in the state income in accordance with the all-India practice. Since this is a significant size in Kerala (equivalent to 17 percent of state domestic income in 2023-24) constituting people’s disposable income, the tax to state income ratio works out to a mere 6.7. Given Kerala’s first rank in per capita consumption expenditure and an attractive market for all kinds of fast-moving consumer goods, this low ratio is nothing less than a pitiful performance in tax collection efficiency.