Kerala budget allocates Rs 176 crore for coastal development; welfare schemes for fisherfolk

KOCHI: In an attempt to address the agony of the fishermen community who are struggling to survive amid tiding coastal erosion and depleting marine resources, the government has announced a comprehensive package for the development of the coastal area. A budget allocation of Rs 75 crore has been made for the project.

A total amount of Rs 176.98 crore is provided for the coastal area development project. Meanwhile, Rs 139 crore has been set aside for the basic infrastructure development and human resource development projects for the fisherfolk. An additional allocation of Rs 9 crore has been made for providing higher education scholarships to the children of fishermen families and uplift of fisherwomen. The project allocation for infrastructural facility and human resource development of fisherfolk has been enhanced to Rs 49 crore.

A Yarn Twisting unit and Net Factory will be established at Neendakara in Kollam at an expense of Rs 5 crore. An allocation of Rs 20 crore has been made for Punergeham scheme, thereby enhancing the plan provision to Rs 60 crore.

The government will launch a new scheme for the renovation and maintenance of old and dilapidated houses of fisherfolk. An allocation of Rs 10 crore has been provided for the purpose. A group insurance scheme will be launched for the welfare of 2.36 lakh fishermen. The budget sets aside Rs 35.50 crore to promote research activities at the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies.