Kerala budget allocates Rs 385 crore for tourism; K-Homes plan sparks industry concerns

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Setting the stage for development, the budget has allocated Rs 385.02 crore for the tourism sector. K-Homes, a new product that aims to use the empty and unoccupied homes across the state for tourism accommodation, remains one of the key announcements in the budget.

The government has allocated Rs 33.60 crore more to the tourism sector compared to previous years, yet the industry is apprehensive that a large share of projects remain incomplete owing to a 50% cut in plan funds. The K-Home initiative has received mixed response from the industry. The plan is to pilot the project within a 10-km radius of tourism destinations, including Fort Kochi, Kumarakom, Kovalam and Munnar.

However, allocating Rs 5 crore for marketing and piloting the project has irked homestay operators in the state. Kerala Homestay and Tourism Society (HATS) director M P Sivaduttan told TNIE that allocating funds for such an initiative is upsetting as the government hasn’t till date allotted a penny for struggling homestays.

“Even the Union government has acknowledged homestays and has announced Mudra loans. Homestays being a successful product of Kerala Tourism, we expected the government to give some kind of assistance through Kerala Bank. Allotting funds for developing vacant homes owned by NRIs is totally unnecessary,” he said.

According to tourism department, the allocation is satisfactory and set a base for raising private investment for the sector. The budget has decided to formulate schemes with the aid of Kerala Financial Corporation to provide loans up to Rs 50 crore to construct hotels.

Boosting tourism sector