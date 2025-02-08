Kerala budget announces Rs 600 crore for pension arrears; 5% wage hike for daily wagers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The budget has given government employees something to cheer about. The last instalment of the service pension revision arrears, amounting to Rs 600 crore, will be disbursed in February.

Two instalments of pay revision arrears will be sanctioned this financial year itself. It will be merged with the Provident Fund. The lock-in period of two instalments of dearness allowance arrears of employees has been waived off during the current financial year.

The house building advance scheme of state government employees will be revamped. A 2% interest subsidy will be given for loans taken from banks/financial institutions. An amount of Rs 50 crore is provided for this scheme.

The wages of daily wage and contract employees will be hiked by 5%. One instalment of DA/dearness relief will be allowed to government employees/pensioners. The enhanced rate of DA/DR will be given in April.

Budget said actions for implementing the Assured Pension Scheme will be taken after evaluating the Centre’s Unified Pension Scheme and similar pension schemes in other states.

The budget said Rs 1,668 crore has been sanctioned till date in 8.79 lakh claims in MEDISEP scheme. The government will take a call on continuation of the scheme in consultation with the insurance firm and employees’ representatives.

Boost for daily wagers