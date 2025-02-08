Kerala budget boosts funds for human-wildlife conflict mitigation, forest conservation

KOCHI: Considering the rising human-wildlife conflict in forest fringe areas, the government has given priority to conflicts mitigation measures in the budget.

A special package will be launched to curb wildlife attacks and protect communities in forest areas and Rs 50 crore has been earmarked for the purpose.

“The focus is on mitigating the conflict and to ensure the safety of the people living in forest fringes. The allocation to mitigate conflict has been enhanced from Rs 48.85 crore in 2024-25 to Rs 70.40 crore in 2025-26. An amount of Rs 5 crore has been allocated for setting up a biological park in Perambra while Rs 3 crore has been set aside to install a ropeway at Ponmudi,” said Forest Minister A K Saseendran.

“The allocation for mitigation of conflict is insufficient considering the increasing incidents of wild animal attacks. The expense to install a 1-km rail fence is Rs 1.5 crore. The minister assured us that our demand for 100 m vista clearance on either side of the solar fence has been approved.

This will increase visibility and reduce chances of destruction due to falling of trees. We want such constructive steps to reduce conflict,” said Kerala Independent Farmer’s Association chairman Alex Ozhukayil.

The department will give priority to forestry and wildlife conservation activities like improving water security, mitigating human-animal conflicts, securing the lives and livelihoods of forest dependent communities and sustainable management of forest.

Jump in allocation