Kerala budget prioritises cancer care, stroke units in health sector allocations

KOCHI: The state budget for 2025-26 has proposed allocations for the development of health infrastructure, with cancer care getting priority. A total amount of `2,915.49 crore has been set aside for the healthcare sector this time, with allocations for medical education, Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi (KASP) and the AYUSH Mission.

According to experts, the move to improve health infrastructure and provide additional allocation for KASP is welcome.

“It is good that the state government has set aside funds for the development of dialysis units, stroke units and palliative care grids at certain government hospitals. That can benefit the common people as they can seek treatment at these hospitals at a lower cost. Also, the priority given for early detection and treatment of cancer is appreciable and a need of the hour,” said Dr Sunil P K, president of the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association.

Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, an Indian Medical Association representative, welcomed the emphasis on stroke units and cath labs.

“The focus of this budget is commendable. Prioritising stroke units and cath labs is a valuable initiative that can save lives through early intervention. Allocating funds for ambulance operations will facilitate quicker and safer patient transfers,” he said.

However, according to Dr Sunil, along with infrastructure development, post-creation too should have been given more priority. “The budget doesn’t mention post-creation in the healthcare sector. We are facing a shortage of skilled professionals.

The human resource shortage can affect the quality of treatment. Also, the development of emergency and trauma care is missed in the budget,” he said, adding that the implementation of security systems at healthcare institutions should also be given more attention.