Kerala budget projects stability but lacks major new initiatives

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As opposed to belligerent posturing against the BJP-led Union government and the Opposition UDF last time, K N Balagopal opted to go forth on a positive note this time around. Stepping into the arduous task of keeping Kerala’s fiscal stock afloat ahead of back-to-back elections, it was the pragmatic politician rather than the finance minister that ruled the day.

In a marked departure from the last nine LDF budgets, Balagopal chose to paint an ‘all is well’ scenario. In the penultimate budget of the second Pinarayi cabinet, he boldly declared that trying times are on the way out. Stating that Kerala’s fiscal position has improved, he exuded confidence that the economy is poised for a take-off.

In an election year, Balagopal doesn’t have much of a choice, pointed out political analyst J Prabhash. “Even when he says the fiscal scenario is stable, the fine print shows it’s not. The actual allocations, even for crucial sectors, are very less. He has chosen to stay content with whatever little was available. He cannot be blamed.

In the given scenario, this is all he can do,” he observed. Having said that, Balagopal is well aware of the fiscal constraints, but has chosen a seemingly clever approach. Though it has all the trappings of a populist budget, he stopped short of going the whole way. While service pension arrears and pay revision arrears were cleared, rise in welfare pension, though widely anticipated, didn’t figure in budget. He could easily be saving the best for the last; the reason why the UDF termed it a farewell budget.

Despite the claim of stability, the buget lacks novelty — only a few new initiaives have been announced. Though Balagopal spoke about Wayanad at length, there is no new allocation for landslide victims. Allocation to establishments like Supplyco barely covers the payment due from government. Also, the declaration to replace the contributory pension scheme with an assured pension scheme was in the last budget too.