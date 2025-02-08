Kerala budget signals shift towards private investment

A weak fiscal position has been a long-standing issue in Kerala. As mentioned in the budget speech, there is a realisation that the state cannot go into more distress. The finance minister has tried to set a new direction by announcing relevant economic opportunities the state could avail itself of in the current context. It is a welcome move as the state has advocated a knowledge economy in recent years, and it shows a consistency in approach.

Slowly, the state is trying to give the impression that it is not averse to private capital. The announcement of IT parks’ development, investment in Global Capacity Centres, land bank, and rental rationalisation for investors are positive signals. However, the budget has no significant policy reform agenda intended to be announced in the coming months. The budget fundamentals still revolve around salary, pension, and welfare schemes.

Revenue expenditures are up 7.79% and capital outlay is up 7.71% from 2024-25. However, capital expenditure is still less than 10%, while revenue expenditures constitute the rest.

This indicates the state’s focus is on high expenditure commitments and is unable to find ways to increase the share of long-term productive plans that will yield higher revenue and sustainability. This reiterates the questions raised in Niti Ayog’s Fiscal Health Index report for 2022-23.

The index ranks Kerala 15th among 18 states and the quality of expenditure is ranked very poor. The budget expectation was therefore straightforward, such that unproductive expenditure was rationalised and new avenues to generate revenue explored.

On the revenue side, FM increased land tax by 50% and proposed a higher tax on electric vehicles, which is a fair move. But on the expenditure side, no big efforts were seen.

The budget has focused on the welfare of government employees and service pensioners more than the aam admi, a contrarian outlook not expected from Left parties. The GST revenue resulting from their anticipated increase in consumption could be limited, as the trends from the past year show.

The middle class in Kerala has a larger segment around the median of the per capita income band, which consists of the self-employed and welfare pensioners.