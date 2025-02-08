Kerala budget unveils care scheme for bedridden patients, Rs 1,160 crore for LIFE Mission

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state budget has announced a comprehensive scheme to take care of the medical and social needs of all bedridden patients registered with the government-affiliated digital grid.

This will be achieved by converging the relevant schemes of health and family welfare, social justice and local self-government institutions at the local level.

Facilities like permanent caregivers, diet service, food supply and AI-based surveillance will be provided by charging nominal fees in addition to the free services provided. Healthy ageing project will be implemented for the ageing populace who are not bedridden. An additional assistance of Rs 50 crore has been earmarked for the same.

The budget has also proposed the completion of the construction of one lakh houses and 19 housing complexes through LIFE Mission in 2025-26 and an amount of Rs 1,160 crore has been earmarked for LIFE Mission for the financial year.

A total of Rs 700 crore has been earmarked for the ‘Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi’. Meanwhile, contrary to expectation, there has been no hike in social security pension for senior citizens. However, the finance minister said that the remaining three installments of arrears will be disbursed this year.