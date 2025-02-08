Kerala FM Balagopal defends state budget’s land tax hike; insists KIIFB revenue model intact

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After presenting the last full budget of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government, Finance Minister K N Balagopal spoke to TNIE, elaborating on his decision to eschew a populist approach in favour of fiscal well being. He also emphasised the importance of formulating a more sustainable model for KIIFB and threw light on the government’s plan to proceed with the rehabilitation of Wayanad landslide victims.

Excerpts

How can you justify the increase in land tax? The UDF has already raised objections

The increase will have minimal impact on common people. Although a 50% hike sounds significant percentage-wise, a person with 10 cents of land will only pay an additional Rs 10, thereby raising the annual tax from Rs 20 to Rs 30.

We haven’t properly addressed the issue for the past 50 years, and Kerala currently has the lowest land tax in the country. We must consider that the government has invested Rs 900 crore for the modernisation and digitisation of village offices alone.

Why did the budget avoid increasing social-welfare pension despite expectations?

We remain committed to the LDF manifesto’s promise of increasing the pension to Rs 2,500 per person. However, there were no cuts in central grants when the manifesto was released. And we’ve faced more financial crises in our second term. Last year, we couldn’t disburse five instalments worth Rs 5,000 crore; managing just Rs 2,000 crore. Next year, we must cover the remaining Rs 3,000 crore.