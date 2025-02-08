Rise and Brunch

Ideal brunch

According to experts, a healthy brunch should include a variety of whole grains such as oats or whole wheat toast, lean proteins like eggs, tofu, or legumes, healthy fats like avocado or nuts, and fresh fruits and vegetables. These ingredients help provide essential nutrients, such as fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Avoiding refined carbs (such as white bread or sugary pastries) is crucial. Opting for whole foods, like whole-grain cereals or salads with fresh produce, can make brunch a much healthier choice. Many modern brunch menus offer healthy options like smoothie bowls, avocado toast, and plant-based dishes.

“Brunch should be protein-rich. It should include salads with cucumbers, carrots and chickpeas or multigrain oats. It is preferable to avoid items like bread as it contains maida and refined sugar. I don’t recommend regular consumption of brunch because it can create a calorie imbalance,” says Deepa Baiju, dietician

Along with the positives, there are some potential pitfalls for brunch. Many dishes, like pancakes with syrup, fried foods, or creamy pastas, are high in calories, sugar, and unhealthy fats.

These can contribute to weight gain and may cause energy crashes later in the day. Cocktails, such as mimosas or Bloody Marys, are often part of brunch menus but can add unnecessary empty calories and reduce the nutritional value of the meal.

“Brunch is a good option for people following intermittent fasting, but frequent consumption may lead to gastric issues and acidity,” says Shareena Das, dietician.