Rise and Brunch

Brunch, a delightful fusion of breakfast and lunch, has evolved from a simple mealtime convenience into a cultural phenomenon. Originally a leisurely weekend tradition, it has now been embraced by urbanites, food lovers, and socialisers alike.
Across cultures, people use it as an opportunity to catch up with friends and family. In urban settings, brunch often signifies a leisurely weekend lifestyle, in contrast to the fast pace of the workweek. The growing popularity of brunch has also made a significant economic impact on the restaurant and hospitality industry, with businesses worldwide crafting specialised menus and promotions to attract diners.
History
The idea of brunch originated in late 19th-century England, and it gained popularity as a comfortable option for those who enjoyed a late start of the day. Brunch was initially introduced in an 1895 essay titled Brunch: A Plea by British writer Guy Beringer.
Published in Hunter’s Weekly, the essay promoted the replacement of the traditional heavy Sunday dinner with a lighter, more sociable mid-morning meal. Beringer described brunch as a meal that combined the best of breakfast and lunch, designed to encourage conversation and leisure.
However, the concept of brunch gained traction in the United States in the 1930s, particularly among the wealthy and urban elite. In the post-World War II era, brunch evolved into a more accessible and family-friendly tradition. With more women joining the workforce, Sunday brunch became a way to relax and enjoy a meal together after a busy week.
Today, the meal features a diverse range of dishes from classic egg dishes to avocado toast and sometimes even paired with drinks like mimosas or special coffees.
Ideal brunch
According to experts, a healthy brunch should include a variety of whole grains such as oats or whole wheat toast, lean proteins like eggs, tofu, or legumes, healthy fats like avocado or nuts, and fresh fruits and vegetables. These ingredients help provide essential nutrients, such as fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Avoiding refined carbs (such as white bread or sugary pastries) is crucial. Opting for whole foods, like whole-grain cereals or salads with fresh produce, can make brunch a much healthier choice. Many modern brunch menus offer healthy options like smoothie bowls, avocado toast, and plant-based dishes.
“Brunch should be protein-rich. It should include salads with cucumbers, carrots and chickpeas or multigrain oats. It is preferable to avoid items like bread as it contains maida and refined sugar. I don’t recommend regular consumption of brunch because it can create a calorie imbalance,” says Deepa Baiju, dietician
Along with the positives, there are some potential pitfalls for brunch. Many dishes, like pancakes with syrup, fried foods, or creamy pastas, are high in calories, sugar, and unhealthy fats.
These can contribute to weight gain and may cause energy crashes later in the day. Cocktails, such as mimosas or Bloody Marys, are often part of brunch menus but can add unnecessary empty calories and reduce the nutritional value of the meal.
“Brunch is a good option for people following intermittent fasting, but frequent consumption may lead to gastric issues and acidity,” says Shareena Das, dietician.
Popular worldwide
Brunch has grown into a global phenomenon. It reflects lifestyle changes, social connections, and culinary creativity. In the USA, brunch menus are often dominated by classics like pancakes, waffles, and eggs Benedict, showcasing a love for comforting dishes. In China, dim sum brunch takes centre stage. The Middle East features mezze platters filled with hummus, falafel, and pita, reflecting the region’s vibrant and flavourful culinary traditions. Meanwhile, in India, fusion brunches are popular, blending regional dishes like dosas and idlis with modern brunch staples like maple syrup, masala omelette with pancakes and so on.
Brunch isn’t just a meal; it’s a lifestyle. With its versatile appeal, brunch continues to thrive as the perfect excuse to gather with loved ones, celebrate, or simply take a break from a hectic week.
Recipes By Chef Arun Vijayan
Mediterranean chickpeas salad
Ingredients:
Cooked chickpeas: 1 cup
Cherry tomatoes, halved: ½ cup
Cucumber, diced: ½ cup
Red onion, finely chopped: ¼ cup
Bell peppers (red/yellow), diced: ¼ cup
Black olives, sliced: ¼ cup
Fresh parsley, chopped: 2 tbsp
Feta cheese (optional): 2 tbsp
Olive oil: 2 tbsp
Lemon juice: 1 tbsp
Salt: ½ tsp
Black pepper: ¼ tsp
Dried oregano: ½ tsp
Method:
In a large bowl, combine chickpeas, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, bell peppers, and olives. Now, in a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, lemon juice, salt, black pepper, and oregano. Pour the dressing over the salad and mix well. Garnish with fresh parsley and feta cheese (if using). Serve fresh and enjoy.
Spinach and corn cheese toast
Ingredients
Bread (whole wheat or sourdough): 4 slices
Spinach, finely chopped: 1 cup
Sweet corn kernels (boiled): ½ cup
Mozzarella or processed cheese, grated: ½ cup
Butter: 2 tbsp
All-purpose flour: 1 tbsp
Milk: ½ cup
Black pepper: ½ tsp
Chili flakes (optional): ½ tsp
Oregano: ½ tsp
Salt to taste
Method:
Heat 1 tbsp butter in a pan and add all-purpose flour. Sauté for a few seconds. Slowly add milk while stirring continuously to make a smooth white sauce. Add chopped spinach and boiled sweet corn. Cook for 2-3 minutes. Season with salt, black pepper, chili flakes, and oregano. Mix well. Turn off the heat and add grated cheese. Stir until melted and combined. Toast the bread slices with butter until golden brown. Spread the creamy spinach and corn mixture on each slice. Optionally, top with more cheese and boil for 2 minutes until melted. Serve hot with ketchup or a side salad.