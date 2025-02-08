The inside story of Kochi's Chander Kunj Army Towers

The serene appearance of the majestic residential towers on the banks of the Kaniyampuzha River belies the distress of occupants within. The structures are set to be reduced to rubble soon.

The Chander Kunj Army Towers, located on Silver Sand Island in Vyttila, were constructed by the Army Welfare Housing Organisation (AWHO) and handed over to residents in 2018. Signs of doom appeared pretty soon.

“In the very first year we started moving in, the basement parking lot of Towers B and C got flooded. Water was oozing through cracks in the retaining wall, which was very shocking for a newly built structure,” says Lt Commander (retd) V V Krishnan, a resident.

Despite temporary repairs in 2018, the following years turned into a nightmare for the residents. The apartments, purchased for `70 to `90 lakh each, began deteriorating at an “alarming rate”.

The buildings are now surrounded by safety nets, filled with pieces of fallen concrete from sunshades and balconies as high as the 20th floor. Inside, the floor tiles have puffed up and are popping out.

The lift cladding, which got detached, is taped to the walls. Along the staircases, iron rods are now exposed as chunks of concrete have crumbled away.

“A few people tripped on the uneven tiles and suffered fractures,” says Sajie Shankar, president of the Chander Kunj Welfare Maintenance Society.

“Concrete chunks have been falling from the roofs. At first, the builder replaced the tiles in several apartments. But later, we had to do it ourselves. I had to redo my flooring twice.”