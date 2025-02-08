The inside story of Kochi's Chander Kunj Army Towers
The serene appearance of the majestic residential towers on the banks of the Kaniyampuzha River belies the distress of occupants within. The structures are set to be reduced to rubble soon.
The Chander Kunj Army Towers, located on Silver Sand Island in Vyttila, were constructed by the Army Welfare Housing Organisation (AWHO) and handed over to residents in 2018. Signs of doom appeared pretty soon.
“In the very first year we started moving in, the basement parking lot of Towers B and C got flooded. Water was oozing through cracks in the retaining wall, which was very shocking for a newly built structure,” says Lt Commander (retd) V V Krishnan, a resident.
Despite temporary repairs in 2018, the following years turned into a nightmare for the residents. The apartments, purchased for `70 to `90 lakh each, began deteriorating at an “alarming rate”.
The buildings are now surrounded by safety nets, filled with pieces of fallen concrete from sunshades and balconies as high as the 20th floor. Inside, the floor tiles have puffed up and are popping out.
The lift cladding, which got detached, is taped to the walls. Along the staircases, iron rods are now exposed as chunks of concrete have crumbled away.
“A few people tripped on the uneven tiles and suffered fractures,” says Sajie Shankar, president of the Chander Kunj Welfare Maintenance Society.
“Concrete chunks have been falling from the roofs. At first, the builder replaced the tiles in several apartments. But later, we had to do it ourselves. I had to redo my flooring twice.”
Sajie is one of 42 residents still living in their apartments despite an evacuation order. “We are scared. Without proper modalities of execution, it is difficult to move out, leaving everything behind,” he says.
The court intervenes
After 11 civil petitions, one criminal petition, and 12 Rera (Real Estate Regulatory Authority) petitions since November 2023, a final judgment was delivered on February 3. High Court Judge Muhammad Nias C P ordered the demolition and reconstruction of the buildings.
The court also directed the district collector to form a committee comprising “an experienced structural engineer, two owners from the residents’ association, an experienced engineer from the municipality, an officer from the town planning department, and other necessary personnel for the proper implementation of the demolition and reconstruction of the towers with equal size and facilities”.
This committee is to finalise the demolition date and oversee subsequent procedures.
What went wrong?
The first structural stability investigation was carried out in 2020 under the supervision of the residents’ association. Several subsequent studies were conducted by institutions, including Bureau Veritas India Ltd (BVI) and IIT Madras. All reports pointed to a common conclusion: lapses in construction.
“Severe corrosion in the reinforced concrete members [structural parts] due to high chloride content,” the court judgment noted. “The sources of chlorides were suspected to include mixing water, curing water, aggregates, or admixtures used during construction.”
Concrete mixed with high-chloride water weakened the structure while also accelerating the corrosion of iron reinforcements. This led to severe structural instability within just seven years of occupancy.
Even as discussions over repairs and retrofitting were on, a study by experts from IISc Bengaluru, in June 2024, concluded that the buildings had exceeded their lifespan and had to be demolished immediately to prevent disaster.
A legacy of violations
The buildings received a permit in 2010, with construction starting in 2013. Silpa Projects and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd was the contractor, while Ajit Associates served as consultant architects. The Towers B and C housed 104 flats each across 26 floors.
The residents allege that the project was riddled with regulatory violations.
“What we have witnessed here is blatant violation of rules in broad daylight,” fumes Sajeev Thomas, secretary of Chander Kunj Army Towers.
“A building constructed in complete disregard of basic construction norms, cheating people of their hard-earned money. It is very disappointing that nobody has been held responsible so far. Now, with the court’s judgment, the burden of fixing these issues has fallen on us instead of those who caused them.”
According to the residents, the construction did not have quality control documentation or Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) permission. The buildings also allegedly breached regulations concerning sewage treatment and environmental clearance.
The residents also note that the structure was altered after receiving municipal clearance, and that the site was “not legally converted from wetlands to homestead land in revenue records”.
What next?
The High Court judgment states that residents, as of March 29, 2023, should receive a monthly rental compensation of `21,000 to `23,000 until reconstruction is completed.
However, many residents remain dissatisfied. “The court order is vague and does not address several critical concerns. We are definitely going to appeal,” they say.
The 208 flat owners include retired Army officers and elderly residents. “We see the whole incident with shocking disbelief. After spending our lifetime savings, this is what we have to go through,” laments Captain (retd) Paul Erinjeri, an elderly resident.
“A lot of people moved out due to unlivable conditions. The rental compensation covers only a handful of them who continued to stay in the towers beyond March 29, 2023.”
TNIE’s calls to AWHO and Silpa Silpa Projects and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd went unanswered.
As the residents vow to continue their “fight for justice”, the Chander Kunj Army Towers case point to a larger civic malaise: lax urban planning, shoddy construction ethics, and regulatory oversight.
TIMELINE
April 2013 - Project commences
March 2018 - Residents start moving in
June 2018 - Flooding of the basement.
August 2020 - Repairs recommended after inspections by a subcommittee of engineers
October 2022 - Bureau Veritas India report flags corrosion and structural instability
November 2023 - IIT Madras report concurs with the findings
November 2023 - Writ petition filed by Colonel (retd) Sibi George.
March 2024 - AWHO calls for evacuation and retrofitment
June 2024 - Study by experts from IISc Bengaluru recommends immediate demolition of the towers
February 2025 - High Court orders that the building be pulled down and rebuilt