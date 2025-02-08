Wayanad landslide victims get Rs 750 crore in Kerala budget, Youth Congress calls allocation 'inadequate'
KALPETTA: The last full budget of the second Pinarayi government has highlighted the much-needed rehabilitation of the victims of one of the country’s biggest disasters, the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide.
Finance Minister K N Balagopal announced a Rs 750-crore plan that was decided by the cabinet meeting last month. He mentioned that the funds for rehabilitation of Wayanad landslide victims will be met from the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund and through sponsorships. Though the budget does not contain new announcements in connection with the rehabilitation, the finance minister hinted that all options are being explored to find a lasting solution to the woes of the Wayanad landslide victims.
It is estimated that the Mundakkai - Chooralmala landslide disaster resulted in a huge damage of about Rs 1,202 crore. As many as 298 people lost their lives in the tragedy, and the bodies of 32 persons are still not found. In all, 207 houses were destroyed and thousands of people lost their livelihoods.
The state government had earlier informed that a team of experts had estimated that the cost of rehabilitation will be around Rs 2,200 crore. Although Kerala had asked the Union government for a package of Rs 2,000 crore for the rehabilitation of Wayanad landslide victims, there was no mention about it in the Union budget.
However, the finance minister began the budget presentation by expressing the hope that the Centre would still do justice to Kerala. Since Kerala has repeatedly questioned the Centre’s approach to the Wayanad disaster, it was expected that there would be more announcements for rehabilitation in the state budget.
However, the finance minister chose to allocate only the amount approved by a cabinet meeting held earlier. The finance minister has also assured that the rehabilitation will be completed on time and the funds from CMDRF, SDMA, public and private sectors and sponsorships will be utilised for this. The government is moving forward with the rehabilitation plan hoping that everyone would cooperate, he stated.
However, Youth Congress expressed displeasure with the allocation.
“The Wayanad landslide victims have got nothing from the state budget. The budget mentioned only about the Rs 750 crore plan using CMDRF funds and sponsorships that was announced by the cabinet earlier. The central budget disappointed the people of Wayanad, so has the state budget,” said Samshad Marakkar, Youth Congress Wayanad district president.
Falling short
An amount of J1,202 crore is the estimated loss incurred in the Wayanad landslides
A total of J2,200 crore is required approximately for rehabilitation efforts