Wayanad landslide victims get Rs 750 crore in Kerala budget, Youth Congress calls allocation 'inadequate'

KALPETTA: The last full budget of the second Pinarayi government has highlighted the much-needed rehabilitation of the victims of one of the country’s biggest disasters, the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal announced a Rs 750-crore plan that was decided by the cabinet meeting last month. He mentioned that the funds for rehabilitation of Wayanad landslide victims will be met from the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund and through sponsorships. Though the budget does not contain new announcements in connection with the rehabilitation, the finance minister hinted that all options are being explored to find a lasting solution to the woes of the Wayanad landslide victims.

It is estimated that the Mundakkai - Chooralmala landslide disaster resulted in a huge damage of about Rs 1,202 crore. As many as 298 people lost their lives in the tragedy, and the bodies of 32 persons are still not found. In all, 207 houses were destroyed and thousands of people lost their livelihoods.

The state government had earlier informed that a team of experts had estimated that the cost of rehabilitation will be around Rs 2,200 crore. Although Kerala had asked the Union government for a package of Rs 2,000 crore for the rehabilitation of Wayanad landslide victims, there was no mention about it in the Union budget.

However, the finance minister began the budget presentation by expressing the hope that the Centre would still do justice to Kerala. Since Kerala has repeatedly questioned the Centre’s approach to the Wayanad disaster, it was expected that there would be more announcements for rehabilitation in the state budget.