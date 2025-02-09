CSR fund scam case: Over 750 complaints flood in from Kottayam as investigation progresses

KOTTAYAM: Even as the police investigation progresses into the CSR fund scam, complaints are still flooding in from across the state, with a significant number from Kottayam district. According to sources, more than 750 complaints have been received in various police stations in Kottayam alone.

The number of complaints is expected to surge even further, considering that more than 7,000 people had enrolled in the scheme offered by the company led by 26-year-old Anandhu Krishnan, who was arrested by the police in connection with the fraudulent scheme. It is estimated that around Rs 15 crore has been swindled from gullible people in Kottayam district alone.

The SPIARDS, an NGO named in the case, had formed various SEED (Social Education Economic Development) societies at block panchayat level across the state to implement their schemes of providing various home appliances, laptops, two-wheelers and other materials at half the market price. Each society comprises a president, secretary, coordinators and field promoters to promote the scheme and encourage people to join them.

The office-bearers said the societies were formed in early 2020, and have been operating smoothly until the schemes were expanded in 2024. To join schemes, societies collected Rs 320 as registration fee and Rs 700 for filing an affidavit that the scooters won’t be sold for up to five years.