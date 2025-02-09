Division among INDIA bloc parties aided BJP's Delhi victory, says IUML leader Kunhalikutty

KOZHIKODE: IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty on Saturday said the division among parties in the INDIA bloc aided the BJP in emerging victorious in the Delhi elections.

He told reporters in Kannur that the BJP doesn’t have the strength to win the elections on its own, but the party is capitalising on the lack of coordination among the secular forces. “It was evident in Maharashtra and elsewhere. The constituents of the INDIA bloc should immediately discuss the matter among themselves to avoid such a scenario in the future,” he said.

Asked whether it was the responsibility of the Congress to gather everyone together, Kunhalikutty said there is no point in blaming one party alone. “The constituents of the INDIA bloc are contesting one another in states, but there should be a mechanism for better coordination,” he said.

At the same time, Kunhalikutty said he doesn’t believe that the BJP is invincible. “Defeat in one election is not the end of everything,” he said.

Meanwhile, the PDP said it was the arrogant belief of the AAP that it could rule Delhi without the support of anyone that led to the BJP’s victory. In a statement, PDP vice-chairman Varkala Raj asked the Congress and AAP to apologise to people for paving the way for the BJP’s win.