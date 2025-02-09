I would love to do comedy. I am actually very funny: Actress Parvathy Thiruvothu

Were you finally able to relate to Kanchanamala’s love?

Not at all. I realised relatability isn’t required for me to portray a character in the best possible way. What I would not do is judge characters for their choices. I need to relate to the impact that the filmmaker is aiming for. The rest is representation in the truest sense possible.

In one of your recent conversations, you had complained that no one’s talking about your love life. So, what’s your idea of romance?

(Laughs out) I wasn’t complaining, I was only amused that there wasn’t any curiosity about my love life — I feel like this asexual penguin! I have loved well, and I have been loved very well. Now, I will not take anything less than that of a best friend as a partner. I don’t need a partner; I want a partner. There is a difference between need and want.

Most of your roles so far have been strong characters. Don’t you wish to enact roles of normal, feminine women with vulnerabilities?

Yes, of course, I want to. I want to tell all the directors and writers out there to cast me in such roles (smiles). When it comes to being typecast, it’s not entirely in our hands. And when I say that, I don’t have any opposition to it because I have enjoyed playing all the strong, bold characters. For me, they are equally strong and weak. At the end of the film, they emerge victorious. I feel ‘shy, demure, feminine’ is not an image attached to me because I have not shown that publicly. I really want to play this very ‘un-Parvathy-like’ character. These are also aspects of me that actually exist but are not necessarily seen publicly (smiles).

Is there a particular type of role or film that you prefer to take on?

Comedy. I would love to do comedy. I am actually very funny, guys (laughs).

You have spoken out against many injustices. But, you acted with Alencier [in Ullozhukku]. A WCC member had accused him of harassing her. So, what is your stand in the art vs artist scenario?

I can separate art and the artist. I can live without watching some people’s films. I do not see it as a loss to not watch an artist’s film because of their lack of humanity or dehumanising acts. At the same time, I cannot censor their right to exist, or I cannot say they need to be cancelled. If I am the producer, I wouldn’t be casting them. But as an actor, as a fellow employee, I can’t dictate to my employer whom they can or can’t cast.

What is your stand on pay parity now?

One can only have a conversation about pay parity when there are equal opportunities. When I say that I have to be paid like someone else is, I also need to get enough opportunity to prove myself and bring in the market value. If they are not giving me work, I can’t create the market value to demand fair pay. It’s important to note that when somehow, by a huge stroke of luck and hard work, a woman manages to work up a decent market value, the system is set up in such a way that it’s diluted by taking out their chances. Women in our industry don’t get to work as prolifically as men. It’s unfair.

But there is Nayanthara, who gets paid more than some male counterparts…

How many Nayantharas do we have? And how long did she take to be the Nayathara she is today, with zero collective in the vicinity back then? And, are we being asked to be satisfied with one success story? Success stories of women need to be the norm, not exceptions. With more of them, the more we impact society in general to normalise the success of women, and not antagonise it. Once again, the success of a woman doesn’t mean taking anything away from a man’s success. We have enough space for all. We are only rightfully asking for what’s ours.

What is happening with your plans to direct a film?

Yes, I am going to direct. I am also co-writing different projects right now. There are some very obvious, expected obstacles that I am facing. But the moment I get to announce it, I will do it (smiles).

TNIE team: Kiran Prakash, Cithara Paul, P Ramdas, Vignesh Madhu, Vivek Santhosh, Anna Jose, Krishna P S, Mahima Anna Jacob, Manisha V C S, Harikrishna B, A Sanesh (photos), Pranav V P (video)