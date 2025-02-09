Kerala government allocates Rs 2 crore to combat cyberbullying, online financial fraud

KOCHI: With cyber crimes and online financial fraud on the rise in the state, serious attention by authorities to counter cyber bullying and conduct financial-literacy campaigns was seen as the need of the hour.

In its budget paper, the state government said serious cases of cyber bullying are being reported, especially against women.

An amount of Rs 2 crore was earmarked for setting up an efficient system in coordination with the public relations department, and the police and law departments. The cyber wing will be enhanced to initiate legal action against cyber criminals who propagate fake news.

“It is a welcome move by the government to allocate funds for tackling cyber crime. The apprehension is that as part of clamping down on cyber bullying and fake news, freedom of speech would be infringed upon. In 2020, the government initiated an amendment to the Kerala Police Act’s section 118A to prevent cyber attacks against women and children. However, the ordinance was repealed due to similar concerns,” Jiyas Jamal, a cyber law expert, said.

Last year, as much as Rs 763 crore was swindled by cyber fraudsters from Kerala and 3,459 cases were registered. The same year saw 13,449 cheating cases being registered in the state.

The government also allocated Rs 2 crore for financial-literacy campaigns and a comprehensive financial conclave to tackle investment and financial fraud. Awareness programmes are to be conducted in schools, under the aegis of the National Savings Department.

“The government must take urgent measures to tackle financial fraud, especially online fraud. We hope financial literacy campaigns will include programmes to make people aware of cyber financial fraud as well,” Jiyas said.