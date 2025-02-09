Kerala launches initiative with goal to eliminate snakebite deaths in five years

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The budget proposal to achieve zero mortality from snakebites in five years, would be the final phase of an ambitious move the state began in recent years. The state aims to set up an anti-venom production facility so as to bring down snakebite deaths to zero.

On Friday, the finance minister announced that ‘Snake Envenomation Zero Mortality Kerala’ will be implemented in the state. Going by the forest department figures, the state had witnessed 1,149 deaths due to snake bites since 2011-12. Though the numbers kept on varying, there’s substantial decline in the number of deaths of late.

The forest department launched the project ‘Snake Envenomation Zero Mortality Kerala’ along with Disaster Management Authority and a few other departments as majority of deaths due to man-animal conflict occur on account of snakebites. “We have taken this initiative on a priority basis. The State Wildlife Board chaired by the chief minister issued his nod for the initiative to ensure zero snakebite mortality. We aim to bring down the deaths to half in the next two years,” said Pramod Krishnan, chief wildlife warden, forest department.

As part of the initiative, the department plans to create awareness among the people and at the same time ensure sufficient facilities at local PHCs. As per rough estimates, about 3000 people suffer snakebites in the state per year. Of which about 2,000 belong to those going for grass cutting and MGNREGS workers.

There is a sharp decline since 2020, opined Sandeep Das, noted Herpetologist, who is also a master trainer and committee member of Sarpa. “After the Sarpa initiative was launched, snake rescue guidelines were implemented in a meticulous manner so as to ensure the safety of both human beings and snakes.