Kerala launches initiative with goal to eliminate snakebite deaths in five years

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The budget proposal to achieve zero mortality from snakebites in five years, would be the final phase of an ambitious move the state began in recent years. The state aims to set up an anti-venom production facility so as to bring down snakebite deaths to zero.
On Friday, the finance minister announced that ‘Snake Envenomation Zero Mortality Kerala’ will be implemented in the state. Going by the forest department figures, the state had witnessed 1,149 deaths due to snake bites since 2011-12. Though the numbers kept on varying, there’s substantial decline in the number of deaths of late.
The forest department launched the project ‘Snake Envenomation Zero Mortality Kerala’ along with Disaster Management Authority and a few other departments as majority of deaths due to man-animal conflict occur on account of snakebites. “We have taken this initiative on a priority basis. The State Wildlife Board chaired by the chief minister issued his nod for the initiative to ensure zero snakebite mortality. We aim to bring down the deaths to half in the next two years,” said Pramod Krishnan, chief wildlife warden, forest department.
As part of the initiative, the department plans to create awareness among the people and at the same time ensure sufficient facilities at local PHCs. As per rough estimates, about 3000 people suffer snakebites in the state per year. Of which about 2,000 belong to those going for grass cutting and MGNREGS workers.
There is a sharp decline since 2020, opined Sandeep Das, noted Herpetologist, who is also a master trainer and committee member of Sarpa. “After the Sarpa initiative was launched, snake rescue guidelines were implemented in a meticulous manner so as to ensure the safety of both human beings and snakes.
Compared to other states, deaths are relatively low in the state since we strictly adhere to the protocol. After Kerala started working towards this goal, many states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Orissa have taken it as a model. Still we need more awareness so as to ensure that the victims don’t delay seeking proper medical treatment so that the right anti-venom can be administered,” he said.
Currently, the state has anti-venom for the big four snakes - Russel’s viper, common krait, Indian cobra and Indian saw-scaled viper. The anti-venom used in the state is being brought from other states. “Scientists say if anti-venom can be produced from snakes from the same region, it will be more virulent. The forest department catches around 15,000 snakes per year, If anti-venom can be produced here, it will be a major boost to the efforts towards zero snakebite mortality. Also, it can be a profitable industrial establishment,” pointed out an official.