Kerala’s LDF government sets stage for innovation-driven future despite fiscal challenges

Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal presented the ninth consecutive budget of the LDF government in Kerala, marking the last full budget of the current administration.

The budget reflects the state’s resilience in overcoming economic and political challenges while setting the foundation for a future driven by knowledge, investment, and innovation.

Over the past nine years, the government has navigated internal and external crises, including demonetisation, the hasty implementation of GST, multiple natural disasters, the Nipah virus outbreak, and the COVID-19 pandemic. These challenges tested Kerala’s economic stability, yet the government’s handling of them contributed to the LDF’s re-election in 2021.

Internationally, the decline of globalisation, increasing trade wars, and economic slowdowns have created further instability. While developed nations have managed to maintain marginal GDP growth, the overall global economic scenario remains unpredictable.

Kerala’s fiscal crisis stems from its unique development strategy, which prioritised human capital production over tradable goods. This approach, while benefiting the nation through remittances and skilled migration, has left the state with a rising revenue deficit and dependence on borrowing.

Despite Kerala’s contributions to national development, its share in the divisible tax pool has dropped significantly—from 3.8 per cent during the 10th Finance Commission (1995-2000) to 1.9 per cent under the 15th Finance Commission (2021-2026). This decline has exacerbated Kerala’s fiscal stress, worsened further by the growing vertical fiscal imbalance post-GST implementation.