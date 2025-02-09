Munnar records season’s lowest at -1°C; tourism sees surge

IDUKKI: Wooing the holiday makers, the mercury in Munnar has plunged to the season’s lowest at -1°C on Friday. As per the data of the United Planters Association of Southern India (UPASI), the lowest minimum temperature of -1°C was recorded at the Chundavurrai estate in Munnar.

Meanwhile, other areas such as Silent Valley recorded 2°C, Devikulam 1°C, Lechmi 2°C, Sevenmalai 3°C, Madupatty 7°C and Nullathanni 3°C. Thick layers of frost turned the grassland in tea estates into a white carpet.

People associated with the tourism industry in Munnar said that the temperature dipping continuously in Munnar for the past two months has greatly benefited the sector. “Even as the holiday season has ended, due to the chilly climatic conditions prevailing in the hill town, there is a considerable rush of visitors everyday,” Asish Varghese, an adventure tourist guide and tour planner in Munnar, told TNIE.

He said, due to the chilly weather, tourists from north India and abroad are arriving in large numbers to explore the scenic locations and enjoy the climate. Meanwhile, boosting Munnar’s tourism prospects, the KSRTC has launched a royal view double decker bus service on Saturday, enhancing the road transportation facilities at the hill station.