On three-day visit to Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi says people of Delhi voted for change

KALPETTA: The people of Delhi have voted for change, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Saturday. Responding to mediapersons’ queries on the BJP’s victory in the Delhi assembly election, she said that it was clear even during Congress party meetings held before the election that the people were dissatisfied and wanted change.

Priyanka, who arrived in Wayanad on Saturday, is on a three-day visit to her constituency to participate in meetings of Congress booth leaders.

The AICC general secretary attended meetings in the Mananthavady, Sulthan Bathery and Kalpetta segments, where she thanked booth leaders for helping her register a resounding victory in the Wayanad bye-election.

“The Wayanad election was a different experience for me, who had campaigned for my mother and brother for 35 years. The entire election process was taken up by booth leaders and workers. Although I was apprehensive at first, the election process in Kerala was different as Rahul Gandhi had told me. This model should be emulated in all states,” she said. Reminding party workers of the upcoming local-body and assembly elections, Priyanka asked them to actively intervene in the daily problems of people and assured her wholehearted support.

“Human-wildlife conflict, night-travel ban, improving the public health sector in Wayanad -- are all complex and difficult issues,” she said, adding that the central government was forced to classify the Chooralmala landslide as a disaster of severe nature as a result of the joint efforts of all MPs in the state.