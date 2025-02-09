Two-day Brahmasthanam festival begins in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thousands of devotees gathered to receive blessings from Mata Amritanandamayi as the two-day-long Brahmasthanam festival began at Kaimanam on Saturday. Addressing the devotees during a satsang, she spoke about the power of love and compassion in creating a peaceful world.

“When our hearts are filled with love, flowers of peace bloom around us, and the brief span of life between birth and death becomes meaningful through good deeds,” she said. Mata Amritanandamayi also spoke about the importance of fostering a deep love for nature, describing it as a medicine without side effects and encouraging individuals to integrate this loving approach into their daily lives.

The event began at 11 am. When Mata Amritanandamayi arrived at a specially prepared venue, she was welcomed by guests. The day started with meditation sessions, devotional singing and darshan. During the ceremony, clothing and financial assistance were also distributed to Amritashree members.

Mata Amritanandamayi’s visit to the state capital after many years attracted many devotees. To accommodate the large gathering the ashram arranged various facilities and free food for the attendees. On the second day of the festival, there will be sessions on meditation, satsang, bhajans, and darshan.