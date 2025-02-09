Walayar sisters died by suicide: CBI investigation

KOCHI: The CBI investigation into the 2017 death of two sisters in Walayar claimed that the girls — aged 12 and nine — died by suicide.

“The opinion of the Medical Board indicated that the possibility of the children committing suicide cannot be ruled out, considering the traumatic conditions they were in. The forensic expert, after examining the room’s measurements and assessing the postmortem findings, opined that the possibility of homicide does not exist,” said the CBI chargesheet accessed by TNIE. The chargesheet was submitted to the CBI special court, Ernakulam, after the agency carried out further investigation in the case.

“After analysing the crime scene, inquest photographs, postmortem findings, and ancillary investigation reports, I am also of the opinion that the postmortem findings were consistent with death due to hanging,” said the forensic expert in the Medical Board. The agency pointed out that based on the Medical Board’s findings and other evidence, it concluded that girls died by suicide.

The prosecution case was that the two sisters were found hanging from a raft of their house within a span of two months. While the elder girl was found hanging on January 13, 2017, her sister was found dead in the same manner on March 4, 2017. There were allegations that the girls were raped and murdered.

The Kerala High Court, while ordering a further probe in the case in 2021, had observed that despite major findings in the postmortem report of the victims, none of the responsible persons bestowed any attention to find out what could have been the root cause for the girls’ suicide. The investigation was in cold storage until the unnatural death of the younger girl, it had stated.

According to the CBI, death due to hanging in a suicidal manner cannot be ruled out. “Even though the younger girl was only nine years old and had a height of 129 cm, she could maneuver the ligature material around the point of suspension (rafter) and carry out the act of hanging,” it said.