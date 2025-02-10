Adimali panchayat president balances public duties with traditional bamboo weaving

IDUKKI: Being the president of Adimali panchayat in Idukki has not deterred Soumya Anil from continuing with her family occupation of bamboo weaving. Every day, after finishing her official duties, the 39-year-old returns home and gets on with weaving, transforming bamboo strips into baskets and other products.

“Bamboo weaving has been one of the main livelihood options for the settlers of ST Colony in Adimali,” Soumya told TNIE. “Ever since the formation of the colony in 1974, the residents have been engaged in weaving, with an abundance of bamboo in the nearby reserve forest,” she said.

She credited her parents for her knowledge of the art of weaving. “Since we couldn’t depend entirely on the income from selling bamboo products, I used to work at the anganwadi in Plamalakkudi,” she said.

Soumya, who won the local body election from ward 3 of Adimali panchayat, became its president with the support of the Congress. “To assume the presidential responsibilities, I had to take temporary leave from the anganwadi. However, bamboo weaving is still a source of income and an occupation for self-sustainability,” she said.

Earlier, Soumya used to collect bamboo from the forest herself. However, due to time constraints, the raw material is now mainly sourced from middlemen. On working days, she spares at least four hours for bamboo weaving. She is fully occupied with weaving on holidays.

“As soon as I get back home, I complete all household chores. From 7pm to 10.45pm, I engage myself in bamboo weaving. Though the settlers make various kinds of products, including, mats, rugs, baskets and storage items from bamboo, I mainly make bamboo scoop (winnowing tray) and baskets, which are usually sold to intermediaries for `120 each per piece,” she said.