Brahmasthanam festival ends with message on humility, compassion

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The two-day Brahmasthanam temple festival at Kaimanam here concluded on Friday with Mata Amritanandamayi delivering a message that underscored the values of humility, selflessness, and compassion. The festival, marked by spiritual fervour and communal harmony, drew thousands of devotees eager to receive Amma’s blessings during her first visit to the city in years. This was the thirty-third anniversary of the temple consecration.

In her satsang, Amritanandamayi reflected on the deeper meaning of life, urging individuals to transcend ego and foster love and humility. “Life becomes fulfilled when we come into tune with the infinite. To achieve peace and happiness, we must reduce the weight of our ego and cultivate selflessness,” she said.

Comparing life not merely to journeys or dreams but to virtues like patience and tolerance, Amritanandamayi reminded the gathering that true fulfilment arises from within. “When humility becomes our natural state, our lives flow like beautiful music, bringing bliss to ourselves and others,” she added.

Amritanandamayi also addressed the importance of compassion in modern society, stating, “Love is the true wealth of life, and its absence is the greatest loss a person can experience. Compassion is not a luxury but a necessity for the survival of society. When the heart is filled with love, peace blossoms around us.” She emphasised that while it is not always possible to help everyone in need, prioritising the needs of those around us can create a ripple effect of kindness, fostering greater harmony in the world.

The festival featured special rituals, meditation sessions, bhajans, and Amma’s darshan . A highlight of the event was the distribution of clothing to members of the Amrita SREE self-help groups in the district. As part of her South India tour, Amritanandamayi will next visit Nagercoil, where she is scheduled to lead a public programme at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham on February 11.