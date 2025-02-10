Half-price scam: Accused hints at involvement of high-profile individuals, politicians

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The half-price scam has taken a new turn with key accused, Anandhu Krishnan, revealing the involvement of high-profile individuals and political figures. Despite the police maintaining silence on the matter, Anandhu, who is the mastermind behind the scam, on Sunday hinted at the involvement of prominent persons.

Talking to reporters while being taken for evidence collection, Anandhu said, “I transferred money to Anandakumar (executive director of the Sri Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust). The formation of the NGO Confederation was under his directive, and he appointed our consulting agency. Besides him, I also gave money to members of various political parties.”

However, he refrained from revealing names, concluding his reply with a wry smile. He clarified that Kochi-based Society for Integrated Growth of the Nation, chaired by BJP leader A N Radhakrishnan, was merely an implementing agency, which had no links to the NGO Confederation.

Meanwhile, the evidence collection began on Sunday at the project office of the NGO Confederation in Ponnurunni. Police then escorted Anandhu to villas he had rented in Vyttila for his staff. He was then taken to the headquarters of his firm, ‘Social Bee Ventures,’ at Girinagar, followed by his apartment at Ashoka Flats and another office in Kalamassery.