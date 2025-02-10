Interpol issues red-corner notice for Madhu Jayakumar in international organ trafficking case

KOCHI: Following the request of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Interpol has issued a red-corner notice against Madhu Jayakumar, the kingpin behind trafficking people to Iran for illegally donating their organs. With steps initiated, the NIA suspects that Madhu, who is an Ernakulam native, will likely surrender before the agencies after returning to India.

Last month, when the bail petition of the second accused Sabith Nasar of Valappad, Thrissur, was considered by the NIA court in Kochi, the agency submitted that all attempts are being made to bring Madhu to India. The agency submitted before the court that as part of bringing Madhu back to India, an Interpol red-corner notice had been issued against him.

According to the NIA, an open-dated arrest warrant and a lookout circular had also been issued against Madhu recently. Apart from this, the NIA is also taking steps to impound his passport. The NIA submitted that considering the initiatives taken to bring Madhu back, it is likely that the accused may surrender before the agency.

The NIA senior prosecutor vehemently argued that as Madhu is likely to surrender, he has to be questioned in the presence of Sabith.

“Madhu and Sabith operated their web of deceit and exploitation of victims/organ donors/organ recipients in Iran. Granting him bail at this juncture would put the trial in jeopardy and he may evade the process of law by escaping from the country.

However, Sabith’s lawyer submitted that he was innocent and was trapped in the case. He was made a scapegoat by other accused in the case. The court after hearing both sides maintained that as the first accused Madhu is absconding, granting bail to Sabith will have a telling effect. However, as the petitioner has been in custody since May 19, 2024, and the final report against him is filed, the court is inclined to grant bail to Sabith.