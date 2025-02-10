Kerala: Kallur Balan, the green warrior who turned barren hills into forests, passes away

PALAKKAD: Kallur Balan (76), the tireless environmental activist, who dedicated his entire life to nurturing nature, passed away at the Palakkad District Hospital due to heart complications. His death marks the end of an extraordinary life devoted to reforestation, wildlife care, and environmental preservation.

Relatives said Balan felt uneasiness in the wee hours of Monday and was taken to the hospital; he was declared dead by the hospital authorities.

The last rites will be performed at his house premises on Tuesday afternoon.

Kallur Balan has so far planted about 25 lakh saplings of maize, plantain, tamarind, Indian beech, neem, paddy, yam, palm, bamboo and other plants in Palakkad, Thrissur and Malappuram districts.

Balan is the one who has made a barren hilly area of more than 100 acres green with years of hard work. His dedication was evident in his signature attire—always dressed in a green shirt, green lungi, and green headband, symbolising his deep connection to nature.