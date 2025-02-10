Kerala: Kallur Balan, the green warrior who turned barren hills into forests, passes away

PALAKKAD: Kallur Balan (76), the tireless environmental activist, who dedicated his entire life to nurturing nature, passed away at the Palakkad District Hospital due to heart complications. His death marks the end of an extraordinary life devoted to reforestation, wildlife care, and environmental preservation.
Relatives said Balan felt uneasiness in the wee hours of Monday and was taken to the hospital; he was declared dead by the hospital authorities.
The last rites will be performed at his house premises on Tuesday afternoon.
Kallur Balan has so far planted about 25 lakh saplings of maize, plantain, tamarind, Indian beech, neem, paddy, yam, palm, bamboo and other plants in Palakkad, Thrissur and Malappuram districts.
Balan is the one who has made a barren hilly area of more than 100 acres green with years of hard work. His dedication was evident in his signature attire—always dressed in a green shirt, green lungi, and green headband, symbolising his deep connection to nature.
Born as Balakrishnan to Velu and Kannamma in Kallur Arangattuveetil, Balan’s early life was modest. After completing his education up to the eighth standard, Balan joined his father in the toddy business.
However, a turning point came when he embraced the teachings of Sree Narayana Guru. Inspired by the Guru’s principles, Balan left the toddy business and embarked on a path of environmental conservation, which became his life’s mission.
Balan’s home is located in Kallurmucheri, four kilometres from Mankurussi along the Palakkad-Ottapalam road. What was once a barren landscape surrounding his village, has been transformed into lush greenery, thanks to his relentless efforts.
Over the years, Balan worked tirelessly to revive over 100 acres of once-barren Chutiyanparamalai valley into a thriving forest.
One of his remarkable initiatives was creating water sources for birds and insects in the rocky terrain. He dug small pools between the rocks, providing a lifeline for wildlife and ensuring plants remained hydrated even in the harshest conditions.
Balan’s wife, Leela, and their three children—Rajesh, Rajeesh, and Rajneesh—stood by him throughout his journey.
Over the years, Balan expanded his focus beyond tree planting to address the growing presence of monkeys and pigs in the area. His innovative approach involved feeding them in the forest to discourage their intrusion into human settlements.
Each day, Balan visited local markets to collect fruits such as mangoes, jackfruit, bananas, sapota, apples, and watermelons. After cleaning the produce, he transported it to the forest, where he fed the animals. Monkeys, accustomed to his loud calls, would gather in rows to receive fruits from his hands. At night, wild pigs would feast on the leftovers at the feeding site.
Balan’s journey as a green warrior began in 2000 when he started planting trees around his home. What began as a small initiative soon grew into a large-scale mission.
Armed with bamboo poles and tree saplings, he travelled on his two-wheeler, planting trees along roadsides, in public spaces, and eventually in neighbouring districts. Today, his trees stand tall along national highways and in rural areas, providing shade, fruits, and a haven for wildlife.
His efforts gained widespread recognition after he received the Vanamitra Award from the Kerala state government. This honour catapulted him into the public eye, inspiring others to support his mission.
Kallur Balan’s story is one of resilience, selflessness, and unwavering commitment to the environment. His legacy lives on in the lush forests he created, the wildlife he cared for, and the inspiration he instilled in countless individuals. He was not just a man of green attire—he was a man of green dreams, leaving behind a world richer and greener because of his life’s work.