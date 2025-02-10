KSRTC Swift posts 120% revenue growth as parent KSRTC continues to struggle

KOCHI: KSRTC Swift Ltd (K-Swift), a sister concern of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation that operates long-distance buses, is having a good run, even as KSRTC continues to sputter along.

KSRTC-Swift posted a total revenue of Rs 98.07 crore in the 2023-24 financial year — an increase of 120.17% from Rs 44.54 crore a year earlier. Net profit came in at Rs 1.04 crore, up from Rs 2.60 lakh in 2022-23, a budget document released by the state finance department showed.

This comes even as KSRTC continued to incur losses. The corporation registered a net loss of Rs 1,314.04 crore in 2023-24. While it recorded a total income of 3,185.54 crore, total expenditure came in at Rs 4,488.36 crore, said the document — titled ‘A Review of Public Enterprises in Kerala 2023-24’.

However, despite being on the rocks, KSRTC improved its performance by leaps and bounds, as total income rose by 46.99% from Rs 2,167.13 crore in the previous fiscal. Consequently, the corporation’s net loss decreased by 11.85% to Rs 1,314.05 crore from Rs 1,490.67 crore a year earlier. In 2023-24, the company paid an amount of Rs 10.97 crore as contribution to the central as well as state exchequer by way of taxes and duties, the report stated.