M V Govindan defends his AI remarks; accuses media of spreading half-truths

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a moment of levity, M V Govindan said he only started to laugh after being elected CPM state secretary. “Laughing is a good thing. As a psychological approach, I have decided to only respond to positive things. The media is always striving to create negative feelings,” he said.

Clarifying his dialectical materialistic approach to artificial intelligence (AI), he accused the media of propagating half-cooked truths about his remarks.

“What I said the other day is very simple. Everyone should listen carefully,” Govindan said, rebuking a TV reporter who was conversing with a fellow journalist.

“At the height of capitalism, the rich become richer and the poor poorer. The rich gain through private ownership of the means of production. Labourers’ wages stagnate. Capitalism will employ AI as part of its monopolistic tendencies. This will help in the accumulation of surplus value and increase unemployment. This will result in social transformation, to quote Karl Marx. This may lead from democracy to socialism to a people’s democratic revolution,” he said.

Govindan said the AI chatbot developed by Chinese firm DeepSeek is not part of monopoly capitalism as it is free for download. He said the party state conference and congress will decide on the issue of age-limit exemption for any leader.