Mar Thoma Church calls for united fight against drug menace, juvenile crime

PATHANAMTHITTA: Theodosius Mar Thoma, Metropolitan of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church, on Sunday called for a united effort to counter the drug menace in the state, while expressing concern over the alarming rise in juvenile crime.

Opening the 130th edition of the Maramon Convention, billed as one of the largest annual Christian gatherings in Asia, on the sand bed of the Pampa, near Kozhencherry, the Church head said the evolving social climate in Kerala is increasingly breeding criminals. He highlighted that even minors are being implicated in criminal and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) cases.

“Each day brings reports of heinous murders, underscoring the deteriorating moral fabric of society. The growing prevalence of alcohol and drug abuse is wreaking havoc on the mental health of Malayalis. While substance abuse is rampant on school and college campuses, those in positions of authority remain disturbingly indifferent,” he noted.

The bishop also voiced apprehension over the government’s proposed move to establish a brewery in Palakkad, warning that such actions would drive an already alcohol-drenched state into further ruin. Highlighting a recent statement made by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at the Cherukolpuzha Hindu religious convention that emphasised the need to instil moral values in children and youth, Theodosius affirmed the Church’s willingness to collaborate with various community organisations in the fight against addiction.