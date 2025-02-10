Retired judge Ramachandran Nair booked in half-price scam; denies allegations

‘I severed all ties with organisation in June 2024’

Ananthakumar, chairman of National NGO Confederation, and Anandhu Krishnan, its state secretary, and Ramachandran Nair have been named as the first and second and third accused respectively in the case. They have been charged with cheating and joint criminal liability.

The complaint alleges that NGO confederation, through the accused, collected Rs 34 lakh from the public between April and November 2024, promising to provide laptops, tailoring machines, and scooters at half the original price to 96 people in Angadipuram.

However, these commitments remain unfulfilled, said Danimon. “People trusted the National NGO Confederation because Ananthakumar and Justice Ramachandran Nair were associated with it. Both of them attended several programmes organised by the confederation.

Now, they claim to have had severed ties with it. If that is the case, they should have made a public announcement through a press conference or other means. A total of 96 people in Angadipuram lost their money believing in the NGO Confederation and those linked to it,” said Danimon.

Justice Ramachandran Nair told TNIE: “I resigned as an advisor and severed all ties with the organisation in June 2024 when I realised they were collecting money from the public. I’ve been implicated in this case simply because I opposed their improper activities.”

He clarified that while he knew Sai Gram director Ananthakumar, he had no direct connection with Ananthu Krishnan. “My only role was to welcome Ananthu Krishnan at a few meetings related to the confederation,” he added.

He also criticised the police for acting hastily. “The police action against me is deeply objectionable. It feels like they can defame anyone in public as they wish,” he said.