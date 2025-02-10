UGC draft regulations on VC selection fail to resolve Kerala's search committee deadlock

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A new set of draft regulations brought out by the University Grants Commission (UGC), including for the appointment of Vice-Chancellors, does not resolve the deadlock existing in the state over constitution of search committees to choose a person to V-C post, academics have pointed out.

The 2018 UGC regulations only insisted that one member of the search cum-selection committee to choose a Vice Chancellor shall be nominated by the UGC chairman. Notably, the 2025 draft has clearly laid down how the panel should be constituted, giving a clear upper-hand for the Chancellor (Governor).

The new regulations state that the nominee of the Chancellor shall be the chairperson of the search cum-selection committee. Two other members in the panel are: a nominee of the UGC chairman and a nominee of the apex body of the university such as syndicate or senate.

However, in Kerala, as many as 12 universities are functioning without a permanent Vice Chancellor as the search committee could not be constituted to select a person to the post. Apparently due to political reasons, Left-affiliated syndicates and senates of universities had refused to send their nominees to the search panel after former Governor Arif Mohammed Khan took the lead to constitute them in his capacity as Chancellor.