UGC draft regulations on VC selection fail to resolve Kerala's search committee deadlock

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A new set of draft regulations brought out by the University Grants Commission (UGC), including for the appointment of Vice-Chancellors, does not resolve the deadlock existing in the state over constitution of search committees to choose a person to V-C post, academics have pointed out.
The 2018 UGC regulations only insisted that one member of the search cum-selection committee to choose a Vice Chancellor shall be nominated by the UGC chairman. Notably, the 2025 draft has clearly laid down how the panel should be constituted, giving a clear upper-hand for the Chancellor (Governor).
The new regulations state that the nominee of the Chancellor shall be the chairperson of the search cum-selection committee. Two other members in the panel are: a nominee of the UGC chairman and a nominee of the apex body of the university such as syndicate or senate.
However, in Kerala, as many as 12 universities are functioning without a permanent Vice Chancellor as the search committee could not be constituted to select a person to the post. Apparently due to political reasons, Left-affiliated syndicates and senates of universities had refused to send their nominees to the search panel after former Governor Arif Mohammed Khan took the lead to constitute them in his capacity as Chancellor.
“While the draft regulations lay down the constitution of the search committee, it does not mention the course of action in case universities refuse to send their nominees as is seen in most of the varsities in the state,” pointed out Dr R Jayaprakash, former executive council member of the Kerala State Higher Education Council. The academic has pointed out the anomaly to the UGC as the apex body had sought suggestions from various stakeholders on the draft regulations till February 5.
TNIE had pointed out the deadlock in the constitution of search committees to Governor Rajendra Arlekar during the ‘Express Dialogues’ interview with him recently. “It is the responsibility of the university senate or syndicate to send a representative to the search committee,” Arlekar said. The Governor also added that he has sought a report from the vice-chancellors on the matter in a bid to resolve the impasse.
In the wake of universities indefinitely prolonging the nomination of representatives to the search committee, Arlekar’s predecessor Khan had constituted the panel without the senate/syndicate nominees in six universities. In retaliation, the government went ahead and constituted the search panel without the Chancellor’s nominee. However, the moves from both sides were caught in legal tangles and could not be implemented.
According to former Chief Justice of India and former Kerala Governor P Sathasivam, the new UGC regulations have underscored the integral role of the Chancellor, UGC and universities in the Vice Chancellor selection process.
“There should be consensus among the three stakeholders in the matter as the ultimate aim is the welfare of the academic community. They have to sit together and follow the regulations,’ Sathasivam said.
Non-academicians as V-Cs
A proposal in the latest draft regulations to make non-academics eligible for the V-C post has drawn widespread criticism. As per the draft, such non-academicians must have served at least 10 years at a senior level in industry, public administration, public policy and/or public sector undertakings, with a proven track record of significant academic or scholarly contributions.
“Appointing experts, businessmen and professionals from industry, public sector and public administration as Vice Chancellors is certainly a bad idea. A University is not a company, neither is it a government department. Only efficient academics and scientists are good to be Vice Chancellors as they have a better sense of an academic institution, its concept, purpose, vision, and utility,” opined Dr G Gopakumar, former Vice Chancellor of Central University of Kerala.
Vice chancellor selection changes
2018 UGC regulations
Selection through proper identification by a panel of 3-5 persons by a search-cum-selection committee
One member of the search cum-selection committee shall be nominated by the UGC chairman
2025 UGC draft regulations
Chancellor shall constitute the search-cum-selection committee comprising:
Nominee of the Chancellor, who shall be the chairperson of the search committee
Nominee of UGC chairperson
Nominee of the apex body of the university such as syndicate/ senate
Person with 10 years’ experience at a senior level in industry, public administration, public policy and/ or public sector undertakings, with a proven track record of significant academic or scholarly contributions, shall be eligible to be appointed as vice chancellor