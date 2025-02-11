45-year-old man killed in wild elephant attack at Noolpuzha in Wayanad district

KALPETTA: A 45-year old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in in Noolpuzha of Wayanad district on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Manu (45) of Kappad Tribal Settlement in Chettyalathur ward. The incident happened when he was returning from buying goods from a shop. The body was found by local residents in a field near the forest on Tuesday morning. It is reported that Manu's wife was also with him during the attack. However, she has not been found yet. The forest department officials are conducting an inspection in the area.

Meanwhile, residents are protesting against the incident and preventing forest department officials to shift the body.

Last July, a person was injured in an elephant attack in Chettiyalathur ward. Manu is the second person to die in a wildlife attack in Wayanad district in a month. In January, a coffee plantation worker named Radha (45) was killed in a tiger attack in Pancharakolli, Mananthavady.