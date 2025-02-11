A bittersweet drama: A look at the theatre scene in Kerala

Now comes the flipside. The bitter part.

Theatre is surviving in Kerala “solely on passion”, says J Shailaja, theatre director, actor, and founder of the Network of Artistic Theatre Activists Kerala (Natak). “Just think about why there was a seven-year break in organising a competition that was supposed to be held every two years,” she says.

Passion alone is not enough for theatre to flourish, she adds.

“Government support is especially crucial in Kerala, where theatre once ran parallel to and hand-in-hand with political movements. Theatre helped shape our state, introduced progressive ideas, and resisted oppression. But now, it is largely ignored by those in power,” rues Shailaja, who is the founding director of ITFoK.

While every sector got a boost after the pandemic, theatre — especially amateur theatre — suffered from a severe lack of support, she points out. “Even this year’s ITFoK and the theatre competition are happening only after persistent requests, complaints, and protests,” she laments.

“The ITFoK was on the verge of being cancelled, but because some of us resisted, such events are still being held.”

Shailaja believes that the three Kerala plays selected out of 32 applications for the ITFoK say a lot about the state’s professional and amateur theatre sectors. “One is a dance performance with theatre elements by [actor] Rima Kallingal. Another is from MG University. The third is by Malayalis in Abu Dhabi,” she says.

“Not a single one from theatre groups within the state. I am not saying these three are not great — I am highlighting that this is not enough.”

What Kerala’s theatre space needs, she stresses, is more funding. “Only then can theatre artists sustain here. Only then can audiences witness brilliant, technically sophisticated plays,” Shailaja says.

“Right now, artists themselves are funding the plays, making the props, and designing the stage — because there is simply no money.”

Though this is a global issue, Kerala’s case is unique — a place where theatre has cultural value but lacks enough stages. “It is not just the lack of government support. Even private funding, CSR funds, and other sources are drying up. We need concerted efforts to revive theatre and elevate it to global standards,” Shailaja says.