BJP leader’s links with half-price scam accused revealed

KOTTAYAM: With the state police chief issuing orders to transfer the investigation in the multi-crore half-price scam to the Crime Branch, names of more politicians with ties to the scandal are coming to light. In the latest incident, documents linking Anandhu Krishnan, the prime accused in the case, to BJP state vice president J Prameela Devi has surfaced in the public domain.

As per the documents, Anandhu Krishnan and Prameela Devi co-founded a company named Goodliving Protocols Private Limited, which was officially registered on December 20, 2019. Prameela held a director position in the company until March 10, 2021. When she stepped down, her daughter Lakshmi was appointed in her place on the same day.

In addition to Anandhu and Prameela, two others — Ambattu Mukundhan and Shobhana — were also listed as directors of the company. The company’s registered address is in Anakkallu near Kanjirappally, native of Prameela.

The revelation comes after Prameela, who contested as the BJP candidate from Pala in the previous assembly polls, denied any association with Anandhu. Despite attempts, Prameela did not respond to calls.