THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Overcoming the opposition from within the ruling LDF, the state government has cleared the decks for the establishment of private universities in Kerala. The cabinet on Monday approved a draft bill that allows private varsities to function in the state. The draft bill is expected to be tabled in the current session of the assembly.

Taking into account certain reservations of ministers from the CPI, a provision in the bill that designates the higher education minister as visitor of private universities has been removed. A previous meeting of the cabinet had deferred a decision on the draft bill in the wake of concerns expressed by CPI ministers.

Though the reservations of the CPI have been addressed in the cabinet, All India Youth Federation and the All India Students Federation, both affiliated to the CPI, have opposed the move to permit private universities, alleging that it will lead to commercialisation of education.

According to a note from the Chief Minister’s office, a sponsoring agency that has experience and credibility in the education sector can apply to setting up private university. While ensuring adequate land prescribed by regulatory bodies, the agency should deposit Rs 25 crore as corpus fund in the state treasury.

In case the private university intends to function as a multi-campus varsity, at least 10 acre land should be ensured.

The private universities will be bound to comply with the directions of regulatory agencies regarding appointment of vice-chancellors and other top functionaries as well as faculty members.

Notably, the private university will have to earmark 40% seats in each course to permanent residents of Kerala. The existing rules on reservation in the state will also apply to these institutions.

The scholarship and fee waiver provided to students from SC/ST will also be applicable.