Cancel long-term leasing of Aralam Farm land, demands M V Jayarajan

KANNUR: CPM Kannur district secretary M V Jayarajan has called for the cancellation of long-term leases granted to private individuals and ‘fake entrepreneurs’ under the guise of participatory agriculture at Aralam Farm.

Speaking at the launch of the ‘Kudil Ketti Samaram’ (setting up huts on farmland) protest organised by the Aralam Tribal Welfare Committee on Monday, Jayarajan asserted that the land must remain under government ownership.

“After years of tribal struggles, this farm — purchased using tribal welfare funds worth Rs 42.09 crore — should not be handed over to private entities. Instead, it should either be developed into a model agricultural plantation providing employment to all residents in the rehabilitation area or distributed among landless tribal families,” he said.

K Mohanan, district president of the Tribal Welfare Committee, also criticised the Aralam Farm management, accusing it of acting against government interests. “There are around 300 workers on the farm. If the land is leased out for 30 years, private companies may gradually exclude these farmers, leading to their displacement,” Mohanan said.

Aralam Farm spans across 7,650 acres, with half of the land allocated to tribal communities and the rest managed by the Aralam Farming Corporation. Despite substantial government spending, the farm has faced persistent challenges, including financial losses and wildlife encroachments.

In July, the farm management decided to collaborate with private entrepreneurs to enhance revenue and create employment opportunities for the tribal population. Agreements were signed with five entrepreneurs, sparking opposition from both the CPI and the CPM.