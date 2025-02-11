Divine transition

Last year, seven transwomen made history at the Ernakulam Siva Temple with their arangettam performance of Bharatanatyam. It marked the first time a group of transwomen got to perform classical dance at a temple event in the state.

For the dancers from the Sri Sathya Sai Free Dance Academy, this was more than just a performance — it was a moment of recognition and acceptance, made even more special by the presence of former President Ram Nath Kovind.

Daya Gayathri, Karthika Ratheesh, Sruthi Sithara, Sriya Divakaran, Mythili, Sandhya Ajith, and Sangeetha, under the guidance of their teacher Sanjana Chandran, cherish this milestone with immense pride.

“As someone who has been training in Bharatanatyam for many years, I found that performance particularly special. Yes, performing in front of the former President was overwhelming. But beyond that, it was an important step for inclusivity and visibility for our community,” says Sanjana, a transgender danseuse who played a prominent role in Malaikottai Vaaliban by Lijo Jose Pellissery.

“As their teacher, I am proud – to have trained my students for such a respected venue, helping them break barriers that I had to face alone in my journey. All of these ‘firsts’ came together during that event.”