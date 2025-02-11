Kerala HC asks vandalism accused to deposit compensation for bail

The Kerala High Court has ordered the deposit of compensation for damage to private property as a condition for granting bail to accused persons in two cases related to the destruction of private properties.

The order was issued by Justice P V Kunhikrishnan on February 5, disposing of bail petitions filed by accused persons in two separate cases registered at Mala and Ranni police stations in Kerala, related to illegally trespassing into the houses of victims and causing damage.

In the first case, four accused men - Davis PR, Linu PV, Shiju, and Linson - attacked the complainant and destroyed his father's shop at Thiruvankulam near Mala in Thrissur district, causing a loss of Rs one lakh on January 4, 2025.

In the second case, another three accused men - Sunil Kumar H, Akhil Aji, and Sanju Baby Kuttan - trespassed into the house of a complainant at Ranni in Pathanamthitta district and caused damage to the house and household goods worth Rs 3.36 lakh in October 2024.

Considering the bail petitions, the court observed that everyone constructs their dream house, office, or other structures using their hard-earned money.

"Destroying or damaging such private property is easy, but the pain suffered by the owners of such private property is immeasurable. The law will take some time to reach its logical conclusion because an investigation by the police and thereafter a trial by the court of law is necessary in such cases. This process may take some time," the court observed.