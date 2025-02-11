Kerala rejects railways’ proposal to modify SIlverLine DPR

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state has rejected Indian Railways’ demand to modify the SilverLine DPR to accommodate other trains like Vande Bharat. Responding to the railways’ proposal, the K-Rail Corporation made it clear that the project proposed by the state government is for a dedicated exclusive rail corridor meant for frequent and faster transportation of people within the state.

The SilverLine DPR should be allowed as a stand-alone exclusive speed corridor for inter-city movements. Contrary to the railways’ suggestion, the line should also be standard gauge, the state government said. It, however, pointed out that if the railways have any concerns over sharing of railway land, the DPR can be slightly modified to avoid such land. Similarly, if there are any technical or environmental hurdles in the DPR, that too can be addressed.

“It is not just two additional rail lines to supplement current rail lines. The current modifications proposed by Southern Railway, if included, will take away key elements like dedicated exclusive corridor and speed. It will be against the fundamental purpose for which the SilverLine was proposed in the first place,” K-Rail managing director V Ajith Kumar pointed out in his letter to the chief administrative office of the Southern Railway.

The K-Rail Corporation pointed out that SilverLine has been proposed, in line with the Railway Board’s policy for speed above 160kmph, which mandates an exclusive corridor. Various high-speed and semi-high speed projects are under construction on standard gauge, it added.